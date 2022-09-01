Refinable Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $128,383.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
