Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $25.41 or 0.00128378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $4.92 million and $107,391.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.40 or 1.00091710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00059926 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00024180 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

