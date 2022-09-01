ReFork (EFK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, ReFork has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ReFork

EFK is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

