Relite Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,529.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.
Relite Finance Coin Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.