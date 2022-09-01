renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.02 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,027.18 or 1.00019191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and $4.49 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,496 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

