Render Token Hits Market Cap of $132.73 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $132.73 million and $6.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028681 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040675 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

