Rentberry Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $105,505.79 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.