Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $625.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTOKY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.