Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $625.00.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of RTOKY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
