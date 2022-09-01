Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olympus Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Olympus in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Olympus’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Olympus has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

