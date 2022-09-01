Reserve (RSV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,859.00

Reserve (RSV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $69,859.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reserve has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

About Reserve

RSV is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.