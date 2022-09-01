Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $826,352.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $78.35 million and approximately $826,352.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

