Reviewing ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 23.74% 7.11% 5.46% Bentley Systems 9.48% 53.27% 8.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bentley Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.67%. Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $47.63, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Bentley Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.58 $47.22 million $1.29 11.70 Bentley Systems $965.05 million 10.55 $93.18 million $0.31 118.61

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. ChannelAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats ChannelAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

