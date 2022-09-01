Reviewing eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and eMagin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 0.70 $436.90 million $2.56 2.43 eMagin $26.05 million 2.15 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -7.30

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Himax Technologies and eMagin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than eMagin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 28.01% 54.69% 28.92% eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08%

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats eMagin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power AI image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, Internet of Things, etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

