Reviewing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -26.73% -6.63% -5.85% Cytek Biosciences -1.28% 0.62% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 18.99 -$38.34 million ($0.26) -58.23 Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 12.26 $3.00 million ($0.02) -582.50

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Cytek Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olink Holding AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Cytek Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.99%. Cytek Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

