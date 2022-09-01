REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

REVV (REVV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $389,489.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.