REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $33.64

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $32.59. REX American Resources shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 970 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on REX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources



REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

