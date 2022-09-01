RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in RH by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $255.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average is $308.18. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

