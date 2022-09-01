RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Cap Tops $39.54 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $893,899.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,550% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.