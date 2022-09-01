Rigel Finance Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $5,872.65 and approximately $105.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00006956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

