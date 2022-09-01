Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 446,472.92 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 113,318 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 446,472.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,663,936 shares in the company, valued at 38,075,907.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 468,368.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 337,612.56.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 310,280.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at 3.98 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.25 and a 12 month high of 12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

