RigoBlock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $408,616.51 and approximately $34.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

