RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $254,276.35 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RNG opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

