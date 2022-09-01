Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,771 ($57.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a market cap of £77.32 billion and a PE ratio of 519.15.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

