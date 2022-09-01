RioDeFi (RFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $811,064.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $811,064.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

