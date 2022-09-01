Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $27,993.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

