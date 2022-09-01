Rise (RISE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Rise has a market capitalization of $85,594.31 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00040085 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,350,518 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.