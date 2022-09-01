Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

