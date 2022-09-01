RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $13.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

