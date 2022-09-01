ROAD Price Reaches $0.0007 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $52,023.49 and $36,359.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

