Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $156.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

