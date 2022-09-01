Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after buying an additional 374,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.