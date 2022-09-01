Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $240.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.29.
ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
NYSE:ROK opened at $236.94 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Featured Stories
