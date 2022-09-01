Roseon Finance (ROSN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $348,095.00

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Roseon Finance Profile
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Buying and Selling Roseon Finance
Receive News & Updates for Roseon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roseon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.