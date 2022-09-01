Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

