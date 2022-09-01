Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Tops $164,245.75

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $164,245.75 and approximately $853.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,840,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

