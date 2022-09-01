RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.94. RPC shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 16,477 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 482,665 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $4,537,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256,042 shares in the company, valued at $40,006,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 325,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $3,090,473.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930,729 shares in the company, valued at $37,341,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 482,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $4,537,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256,042 shares in the company, valued at $40,006,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,660 shares of company stock worth $15,389,820. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 294,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RPC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 708,058 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

