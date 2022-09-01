Rublix (RBLX) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $483,707.90 and approximately $233.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.
About Rublix
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Rublix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.