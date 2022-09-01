Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

