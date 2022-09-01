Rupee Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Rupee has a total market cap of $18,564.59 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

