Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Cap Hits $11.62 Million

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $1.32 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028666 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00041177 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083355 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NHBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,334,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.