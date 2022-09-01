SAFE DEAL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,631.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.82 million and $52,631.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004745 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,056,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,523 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
