Safe Haven (SHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,702.00

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $68,702.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00955443 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.54 or 1.00058934 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

