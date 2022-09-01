SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149,087.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $740,828.87 and $149,087.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00576760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00257983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018038 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.