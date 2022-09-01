SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0029 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 59% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $5,325.87 and approximately $16.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00157504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

