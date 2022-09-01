SafeCoin Price Tops $0.12 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $130.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.39 or 0.99936723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00220931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00140589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00231493 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00056859 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00059100 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

