Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Safehold worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Safehold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.