Safemars (SAFEMARS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Safemars has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Safemars has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $24,482.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safemars coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.
Safemars Coin Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Buying and Selling Safemars
Receive News & Updates for Safemars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safemars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.