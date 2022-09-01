SafePal Market Capitalization Tops $43.65 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $28.72 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

