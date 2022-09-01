Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0012

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $452.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

According to CryptoCompare, "SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. "

