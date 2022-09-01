Saito (SAITO) Market Cap Tops $11.27 Million

Saito (SAITO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Saito has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $297,129.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saito has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.6% against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.

